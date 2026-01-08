Crouse scored a goal on three shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Crouse was bumped up to the top line for this contest. That move paid off early, as he scored the opening goal just 3:59 into the game. Crouse has six points and a plus-6 rating over his last seven outings, and he's up to 10 goals, 20 points, 71 shots on net, 117 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 44 appearances. He's worth a look in most fantasy formats as long as he's on the top line.