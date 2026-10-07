Crouse scored a goal, logged two PIM and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Crouse's goal in the final minute of the second period stood as the game-winner. The physical winger has filled a third-line role so far, earning two points, nine shots, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating over four contests. Crouse hasn't gotten onto a power-play unit yet, but in 2025-26, he earned 41 of his 44 regular-season points at even strength, so he can still be effective even if his special-teams usage is limited.