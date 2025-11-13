Crouse scored a goal on two shots, doled out five hits, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Crouse is warming up with three goals and an assist over six games in November. The 28-year-old winger's tally Wednesday was the game-winner, his first such goal this season. Overall, he's at four goals, six points, 32 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-1 rating through 17 appearances. Crouse continues to play on the third line, bringing physicality and some defensive skill to the bottom half of the Mammoth's lineup.