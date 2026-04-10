Mammoth's Lawson Crouse: Pots goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crouse scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Crouse has two goals and two assists over his last three games. The winger continues to get points in bursts, and he's looked very good when in a top-line role this season. He's up to 22 goals, 42 points, 133 shots on net, 206 hits, 51 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-23 rating over 77 appearances. That matches his 2023-24 point total, a full rebound after he was limited to 18 points in 81 outings a year ago. He's also above the 200-hit threshold for the first time since 2019-20.
More News
-
Mammoth's Lawson Crouse: Scores, assists in win•
-
Mammoth's Lawson Crouse: Returns to 20-goal threshold•
-
Mammoth's Lawson Crouse: Three-point effort in overtime win•
-
Mammoth's Lawson Crouse: Scores, dishes out five hits•
-
Mammoth's Lawson Crouse: Pots pair Friday in win•
-
Mammoth's Lawson Crouse: Scores, assists Monday•