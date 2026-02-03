Crouse recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Crouse gave Utah a 4-1 lead with a wrister midway through the second period, and he closed things out by setting up Nick Schmaltz's third-period tally. Crouse also snapped a four-game pointless skid, as his last game with a point happened Jan. 21 when he scored a goal in a 5-4 win over the Flyers. The 28-year-old, who has 28 points in 55 games this season, should continue to have opportunities to produce as long as he stays in a top-six role.