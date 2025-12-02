Crouse scored two goals, one shorthanded, and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

The Mammoth didn't have many standout performances, but Crouse was an exception. The 28-year-old remained on the third line amid a lineup shuffle, and he was able to snap a nine-game goal drought in the first period before adding a second goal in the third. The winger is up to six tallies, five assists, 45 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-4 rating over 27 appearances. Crouse is always one to keep an eye on in fantasy, as his physical play is consistent, and he gains widespread appeal if he can go on a hot streak on offense.