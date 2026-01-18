Crouse had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over Seattle on Saturday. He also put up eight hits.

Crouse has warmed up with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games after the December break. He has 18 shots and 28 hits in that span. Crouse has 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) and a remarkable plus-17 rating overall. In 10 seasons, he has registered just three campaigns at even or plus, and only two plus seasons -- plus-5 in 2018-19 and now plus-17 (49 games).