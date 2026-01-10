Crouse scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM, doled out four hits and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Crouse has scored in consecutive contests and has seven points and a plus-9 rating over his last six games. The 28-year-old winger looks set to stay on the top line for a while given his success there lately. He's produced 11 goals, 22 points, 72 shots, 121 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 45 appearances this season.