O'Brien scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.

O'Brien was in the lineup over Brandon Tanev in this contest, and the former made the most of his rare chance to play. Through nine outings this season, O'Brien has two goals, 14 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating. He was a scratch for six games prior to Wednesday, and he's likely to max out as a rotation fourth-line option the Mammoth utilize whenever they need some toughness.