O'Brien was scratched for the sixth straight game in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

O'Brien played just twice over 15 games in November, contributing five hits and five PIM. His trend of sitting in the press box looks set to continue in December, especially since the Mammoth called up top prospect Daniil But, who is likely to get a look in the lineup before O'Brien draws back in. On the year, O'Brien has one goal, 12 shots on net, 15 hits and 12 PIM over eight appearances, and he'll typically only play when the Mammoth need a boost in grit.