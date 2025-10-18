O'Brien scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

This was O'Brien first goal in a Utah sweater -- he was limited to two assists over 28 games with the team in 2024-25. He missed the first four contests of 2025-26 due to an undisclosed injury, but head coach Andre Tourigny was impressed with O'Brien's performance and confirmed the 31-year-old would play again Sunday versus the Bruins, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports. O'Brien doesn't offer much for standard fantasy formats, but he's logged at least 100 hits and 50 PIM in four straight seasons, so he could have appeal in banger leagues if he plays regularly.