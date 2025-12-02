Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Avoids missing first game of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooley (lower body) is in the lineup for Monday's game in San Jose.
Cooley was deemed a game-time call heading into Monday's road matchup, but he'll avoid missing his first game of the 2025-26 campaign. The rising star was unable to put weight on his left leg after a collision during Saturday's game against St. Louis, so his injury was seemingly a stinger more than anything overly serious. Cooley will center the second line between Nick Schmaltz and Dylan Guenther on Monday, and he'll likely skate on the No. 1 power-play unit as well.
