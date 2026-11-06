Cooley scored three goals, two on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The Mammoth's strength on the man advantage kept them in the game despite being out-shot 35-20. The hat trick was Cooley's second in the last four contests and the fifth of his career in just 228 games -- making him the fastest to five among all active NHL players, beating the mark of 230 games held by Alex Ovechkin. Cooley has already lit the lamp 11 times in 17 games this season, putting him on pace to shatter his previous career high of 25 goals in 75 regular-season contests, set in 2024-25 during the franchise's first season in Utah.