Cooley (undisclosed) exited Sunday's preseason game versus the Avalanche in the third period and did not return, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Cooley was boarded by Colorado's Zakhar Bardakov, who received a minor penalty on the play. According to Bagley, Cooley was on the ice for his next shift, but the left-shot center ultimately went to the locker room and did not come back into the game. There was no official update from the Mammoth on the rising star's health postgame, so Cooley's status will be worth monitoring ahead of upcoming fantasy drafts.