Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Dishes pair of helpers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooley notched two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.
Cooley has racked up five goals and three assists over his last four games. The 21-year-old center is looking comfortable on the second line and first power-play unit, and he could give fantasy managers a boost late in the season. He's up to 38 points, 92 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-6 rating over 48 appearances this season.
More News
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Three-point burst in win•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Scores twice, including game-winner•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Opens scoring with shortie•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Draws assist in return•