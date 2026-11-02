Cooley scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Cooley has found his scoring touch with seven goals and an assist over his last five games. The 22-year-old is up to eight goals, nine helpers, 23 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-3 rating over 15 appearances. He's playing with some grit and has been on the wing lately, giving Cooley a number of different paths to helping his fantasy managers, though the offense is looking like the start of a breakout year.