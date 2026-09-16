Cooley said Wednesday that he feels good heading into training camp, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Cooley was limited to a career-low 54 regular-season appearances last year, and he recorded 24 goals, 19 assists, 54 hits, 28 PIM and 27 blocked shots while averaging 17:20 of ice time. He said during his press availability Wednesday that one of his main goals for the 2026-27 season is to stay healthy and play in all 84 regular-season games, and he seems encouraged by the work he put in over the summer.