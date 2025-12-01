Cooley (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Sharks on Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Cooley was hurt in Saturday's 1-0 loss to St. Louis but could avoid missing additional action. He was a full participant in Monday's morning skate, which bodes well for his availability. Cooley has compiled 14 goals, 23 points, 53 shots on net and 29 hits through 26 games this season.