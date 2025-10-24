Cooley scored three goals, added an assist, and fired four shots on target in Thursday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.

Cooley's breakout performance in 2025 arrived in the form of a four-point first period with three goals in under five minutes. It was one of the best individual performances to start a game in recent memory, and it brings the 21-year-old's season totals to five goals, two assists and 17 shots on net in eight games. His connection with Dylan Guenther and JJ Peterka on the second line was evident, and that unit will look to take a big step forward in 2025-26 to help the Mammoth make the postseason for the first time since their move to Salt Lake City. Cooley is on pace to build upon his 65-point performance from a year ago and could be in store for a point total north of 70 for the first time in his three-year career.