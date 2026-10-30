Cooley scored three goals on a team-high five shots on net while adding two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

The Pittsburgh native shone in a homecoming game, striking twice in the first period and then forcing OT by batting a puck out of midair past Arturs Silovs with just one second left on the clock in the third. It was Cooley's fourth career hat trick, and after failing to light the lamp in the first seven games of the season, the 22-year-old has potted seven goals in the last seven. Through 14 contests overall, Cooley's racked up 15 points, 18 hits, 21 shots on net and a minus-2 rating.