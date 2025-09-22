Cooley (undisclosed) was deemed day-to-day ahead of Monday's game versus Anaheim, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Cooley was injured playing against the Avalanche on Sunday but appears not to have suffered a long-term injury. Still, the 21-year-old center won't be in the mix to face the Ducks. In 75 regular-season games last year, the 21-year-old center set new personal bests in goals (25), assists (40) and power-play points (20). Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Cooley should be ready for Opening Night against Colorado on Oct. 9.