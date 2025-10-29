Cooley signed an eight-year, $80 million contract extension with the Mammoth on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic

Cooley has had a hot start to the 2025-26 campaign, racking up eight goals and 12 points over his first 11 appearances of the season. The 21-year-old has been a key contributor for the franchise since signing his entry-level deal in 2023, and he'll now remain with the Mammoth on a long-term basis.