Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Nets PP goal vs. Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooley scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
Cooley opened the scoring for the Mammoth with a deflection at the 4:20 mark of the first period, snapping a three-game goal drought but also giving him his first set to back-to-back games with at least one point. Cooley is enduring a slow start to the campaign with only three points in six games, but as one of the key pieces on offense for Utah, he should start turning things around sooner rater than later.
