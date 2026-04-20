Cooley scored a goal on five shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Cooley is getting his first taste of playoff action in his third NHL campaign, and the Mammoth have him slotted in on the second line. He produced 24 goals, 19 assists, 102 shots on net, 54 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 54 regular-season outings. Cooley has a bit of an edge to his game, so he won't get bullied on the ice as the Mammoth try to pull off a first-round upset.