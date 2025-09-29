Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Ruled out for Tuesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooley (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Kings, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Cooley has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for just over a week, and head coach Andre Tourigny said Monday that the 21-year-old will still be out for "quite a few days." Tourigny specified that Cooley isn't expected to have a long-term absence. However, Cooley's status for the Mammoth's Opening Night matchup in Colorado on Oct. 9 appears to be in question.
