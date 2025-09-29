Cooley (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Kings, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Cooley has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for just over a week, and head coach Andre Tourigny said Monday that the 21-year-old will still be out for "quite a few days." Tourigny specified that Cooley isn't expected to have a long-term absence. However, Cooley's status for the Mammoth's Opening Night matchup in Colorado on Oct. 9 appears to be in question.