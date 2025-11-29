Cooley scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Cooley struck within the first minute of the game to give the Mammoth an early lead. He's put up six goals and five assists over his last 10 outings, though a four-goal, five-point effort Monday versus Vegas was responsible for much of the offense in that stretch. Still, the 21-year-old center is one of the more exciting young players in the league. He's at 14 goals, 23 points, 51 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-7 rating through 25 appearances this season.