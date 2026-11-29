Cooley scored two goals on four shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Stars.

Cooley extended his point streak to seven games with the effort. He has four goals and six assists in that span, which immediately followed an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has taken another step up in 2026-27 with 15 goals, 16 assists, 43 shots on net, 35 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 25 appearances. He's a fixture in the top six and on the first power-play unit, and it wouldn't be surprising if he was able to maintain a point-per-game pace.