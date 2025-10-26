Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Stays hot with three-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooley scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.
He added five shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Cooley has erupted for five goals and seven points over the last two contests, and through nine games on the season the 21-year-old has amassed seven goals and 10 points.
