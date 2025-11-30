Cooley exited Saturday's game versus the Blues after a knee-on-knee collision, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.

Cooley was unable to put weight on his left leg as he exited the ice following the collision. With no official update available, it's unclear how severe the injury is, but these types of collisions can have devastating results. More information on Cooley's status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Sharks, but fantasy managers should find a backup plan under the assumption the 21-year-old will miss time.