Cooley scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken.

Cooley's two goals came in the third period to wipe out a 3-1 deficit. He has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of 11 contests so far, including a trio of multi-point efforts. For the season, the 22-year-old center has three goals, eight assists, 13 shots on net, 14 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 11 outings. He's done most of his damage on the power play, where he has eight points.