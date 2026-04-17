Weegar recorded two assists and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Weegar had three helpers over the last three games of the regular season. The 32-year-old defenseman has seen steady top-four minutes since he was traded to the Mammoth from the Flames, but his scoring production has been roughly equal on a per-game basis. He finished the season with four goals, 28 points, 154 shots on net, 167 hits, 175 blocked shots, 88 PIM and a minus-33 rating over 79 appearances. Weegar will look to be a strong shutdown blueliner as he faces former Calgary teammate Rasmus Andersson and the Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs.