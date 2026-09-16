Weegar said Wednesday that he has high expectations for himself and the Mammoth during the 2026-27 campaign.

Weever was traded to the Mammoth from the Flames during the 2025-26 season, and he seems hopeful heading into his first full season in Utah. Across 79 regular-season appearances between his two teams last year, he generated four goals, 24 assists, 175 blocked shots, 167 hits and 88 PIM while averaging 22:28 of ice time. His 28-point performance was his worst since he recorded 18 points over 45 regular-season appearances with the Panthers during the 2019-20 campaign, but he'll attempt to bounce back this year.