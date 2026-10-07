Weegar scored a goal, picked up six PIM and blocked six shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The goal was his first of the year. Weegar is looking for redemption this season after tallying just 28 points, including four goals, in 60 games last season. He did have 175 blocks in 2025-26, and he's already delivered in that category -- Weegar has 16 in four games this season. Mikhail Sergachev left Tuesday's game with an undisclosed injury, and Weegar may be called on to pick up the slack if the absence is prolonged.