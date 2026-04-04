Mammoth's MacKenzie Weegar: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Weegar (upper body) won't play versus the Canucks on Saturday and is considered day-to-day.
Weegar is dealing with an injury, though he logged 19:33 of ice time in Seattle on Thursday. The 32-year-old's day-to-day status suggests he could still be an option as soon as Tuesday's game versus the Oilers.
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