Szuber scored two goals in AHL Tucson's 5-4 overtime win over Iowa on Saturday.

Szuber has four goals and two assists over his last seven outings. The defenseman is up to 17 points in 29 appearances for Tucson this season, a pace better than his 32-point effort over 65 regular-season contests in 2024-25. The Mammoth's blue line doesn't look to have room for him yet, but Szuber is looking at a third straight solid campaign in the AHL and could make a push for a roster spot in 2026-27.