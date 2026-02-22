site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Mammoth's Maksymilian Szuber: Recalled from AHL
Szuber was summoned from AHL Tucson on Sunday.
Utah assigned Scott Perunovich to the minors in a corresponding move. Szuber has 10 goals and 24 points in 44 AHL appearances this season.
