Mammoth's Maksymilian Szuber: Returned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Szuber was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.
Szuber has been a healthy scratch in Utah's last three games. He hasn't logged any playing time in the NHL yet this season. The 23-year-old blueliner has 10 goals and 25 points in 50 AHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Mammoth's Maksymilian Szuber: Called up to majors•
-
Mammoth's Maksymilian Szuber: Returned to AHL•
-
Mammoth's Maksymilian Szuber: Recalled from AHL•
-
Mammoth's Maksymilian Szuber: Nets two goals for Tucson•
-
Mammoth's Maksymilian Szuber: Scores twice in AHL win•
-
Hockey Club's Maksymilian Szuber: Sent back down•