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Szuber was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Szuber has been a healthy scratch in Utah's last three games. He hasn't logged any playing time in the NHL yet this season. The 23-year-old blueliner has 10 goals and 25 points in 50 AHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

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