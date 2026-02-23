Mammoth's Maksymilian Szuber: Returned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Szuber was assigned to AHL Tucson on Monday.
Szuber practiced with Utah on Sunday after being summoned from the minors. He has notched 10 goals and 24 points in 44 AHL outings this season.
