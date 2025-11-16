Szuber scored two goals on five shots in AHL Tucson's 3-0 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Szuber has done pretty well for a defenseman early in the year, earning three goals and five assists over 11 games. He has been held scoreless in five of his last seven outings, but the other two efforts each included two points. Szuber made his NHL debut in the 2023-24 campaign, but he has no clear path to the Mammoth's roster at this time.