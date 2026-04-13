Villalta was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Monday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Villalta will return to Tucson after serving as Vitek Vanecek's backup in the absence of Karel Vejmelka (undisclosed) in Sunday's game versus the Flames. Across 33 outings with the Roadrunners this season, Villalta has a 16-12-3 record, a 3.10 GAA and an .895 save percentage. With Tucson's next game not until Wednesday, Villalta's return to the AHL indicates that Vejmelka might be ready to play in the Mammoth's contest versus the Jets on Tuesday. If not, Villalta could return to the NHL club Tuesday to serve behind Vanecek once more.