Mammoth's Matt Villalta: Waived by Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Villalta was placed on waivers by the Mammoth on Friday.
Villalta spent training camp with the Mammoth but was unable to land a spot on the Opening Night roster. He's slated to be assigned to AHL Tucson if he clears waivers, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.
