Lamoureux was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

After spending over two months in the AHL, Lamoureaux will rejoin the Mammoth for his second stint in the NHL this season. Across 40 games with Tucson this season, the 22-year-old blueliner has 11 assists, 14 points and 61 shots on goal. The young defenseman will likely have to impress Utah's coaching staff before NHL action resumes if he is to secure a spot on the roster following the Olympic break.