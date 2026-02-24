Lamoureux was promoted from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

Lamoureux was called up alongside fellow blueliner Dmitri Simashev, which would seem to indicate there are some defenseman in doubt ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Avalanche. For his part, the 22-year-old Lamoureux has logged jsut five NHL games this year, tallying one assist, 11 hits and four shots along the way.