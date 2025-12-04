Lamoureux recorded an assist, two hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.

This was Lamoureux's first outing with the Mammoth this season after racking up nine helpers in 19 games with AHL Tucson. The 21-year-old will get a chance to establish himself as a physical presence in a bottom-four role after the Mammoth decided Dmitri Simashev needed some developmental time with the Roadrunners. Lamoureux had three points in 15 games for Utah last season, and he could chip in enough offense to be intriguing in fantasy if he sticks in the lineup over Nick DeSimone.