Lamoureux was assigned to AHL Tucson on Thursday.

Lamoureux made five appearances for the Mammoth over the past week, and he recorded an assist, 11 hits, nine blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-4 rating while averaging 14:39 of ice time. He should have more consistent opportunities to make an impact in the minors.

