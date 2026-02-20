Mammoth's Maveric Lamoureux: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lamoureux was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Friday.
Lamoureux has played five games with Utah this season, picking up one assist. The 29th selection in the 2022 Draft, Lamoureux had three goals and 11 assists in 40 AHL appearances before his recall.
