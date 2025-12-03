Mammoth's Maveric Lamoureux: Up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lamoureux was recalled from AHL Tucson on Wednesday.
Lamoureux has nine assists and 19 PIM in 19 outings with Tucson this season. His promotion gives Utah a seventh healthy defenseman on the roster.
