Psenicka (undisclosed) is believed to be healthy for the start of training camp, Brogan Houston of the Deseret News reports Wednesday.

Psenicka exited Saturday's prospects game against the Golden Knights due to an undisclosed injury, but it seems as though he'll be back on the ice for the start of training camp after general manager Bill Armstrong said Wednesday that the Mammoth aren't dealing with any injuries heading into camp. Psenicka recorded 30 points across 53 regular-season appearances with WHL Portland last year, and he could push for a roster spot with AHL Tucson during training camp.