Psenicka (undisclosed) left Saturday's prospects game versus the Golden Knights, and there was no update on his status after the contest.

Psenicka was injured early in the contest, but with it being the preseason, there is extra caution taken with every injury. The 19-year-old defenseman is coming off a 30-point effort over 53 regular-season games with WHL Portland last year. He could go back to junior in 2026-27, but he is also eligible to play in the AHL with Tucson this year since he is a European player.