Carcone scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Carcone opened the scoring late in the first period, ending a three-game slump. The 29-year-old has worked his way up to a third-line role, and he saw a season-high 13:51 of ice time, including 1:25 on the power play, in this contest. Injuries to other players haven't been a factor, so it looks like this is simply an earned promotion for Carcone. He's at three goals, one assist, 25 shots on net, 17 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 12 outings this year. Carcone's offense is likely somewhere between his 21-goal, 29-point effort from 2023-24 and his seven-goal, 19-point performance in 2024-25, so he doesn't have a lot of fantasy upside.